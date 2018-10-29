Here's What's Leaving Netflix in November
'Jurassic Park,' 'Amelie,' 'The Land Before Time' and more
October 29, 2018
Light a candle, grab a blanket and snuggle up to some of these great films and shows before time runs out!
With the arrival of amazing titles like Sixteen Candles, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and Sex and the City: The Movie, a few titles must leave.
Here's a full list of all of the movies and shows leaving Netflix this November.
11/1/18:
- Amelie
- Crossfire
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Oculus
- Phenomenon
- Run to me
- Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
- Steel Magnolias
- The Invasion
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Lazarus Effect
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Reader
- Up in the Air
11/12/18:
- Anna Karenina
11/16/18:
- Paddington
11/17/18:
- Undercover Boss (Seasons 1-5)