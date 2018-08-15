Dua Lipa Is Given The Key To Her Hometown

It's the first ever key to be given by the city of Pristina, Kosovo

August 15, 2018
LA
June 10, 2018; Manchester, TN, USA; Dua Lipa performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

© Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Dua Lipa was recently awarded an honorary key to the city in her hometown of Pristina, Kosovo.

The "One Kiss" star recently made her way back to Pristina, where she spent some years growing up. She was in town for her own festival, SunnyHill Festival. While she was there, she was honored by the town's mayor himself with the very first key to the city to show their appreciation.

She shouted out her father, Dukagjin Lipa, as the festival was actually his idea from the very start, years ago. Her mother, Anesa Lipa, even gave her flowers before the presentation and performance.

Check out what the "New Rules" singer tweeted:

Congratulations, Dua!

