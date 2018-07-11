DJ Khaled Teases New Music With Justin Bieber

We all remember just how big DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber's last summer anthem, "I'm The One," was and now the producer says their latest one will be "one of the biggest anthems."

Khaled appeared on Conan last night where he officially spilled the beans on a new collab he's dropping soon with newly engaged Justin Bieber. Watch it!

During the same episode, he also dropped the soap. (Literally, he's dropping a soap line.)

DJ Khaled says if his son Asahd likes the track, then it'll be a hit. Apparently, his executive producer son loved this new track with Justin Bieber, and if it's anything like their last collab, it looks like Khaled will have predicted right.