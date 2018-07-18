Charlie Puth Goes '90s, Covers Blink-182, Spice Girls, Lit On Fallon

Charlie Puth's performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night was nothing short of both amazing and hilarious.

Fallon had created mock-albums with Puth, including Charlie Puth Sings ’90s Punk and Charlie Puth Sings Spice Girls. Imagine if... 90's punk went piano ballad.

The Voicenotes singer covered Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” and Lit’s “My Own Worst Enemy” from the '90s Punk (fake) album. Puth then covered “Wannabe” by The Spice Girls and it gave us all the feels.

Watch Charlie Puth's amazing covers off Charlie Puth Sings ’90s Punk and Charlie Puth Sings Spice Girls right here: