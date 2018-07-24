The Chainsmokers Release "Side Effects" Artwork Featuring Emily Warren

The Chainsmokers just released their album artwork for their latest single dropping Friday.

Their new song, featuring songwriter and vocalist Emily Warren, is dubbed "Side Effects" and is rumored to be a more upbeat, dance vibe, sending them back to their original sound.

The guys are looking to go back to their roots after having a massively quick rise in popularity and subsequent fall since. We'll give you the track right here on Friday as soon as it's released!

Check out the artwork:

While we await the arrival of this new Chainsmokers track, listen to their first ever collab with Emily Warren, "Until You Were Gone," here: