The Chainsmokers Feel The "Side Effects" With Emily Warren

Listen to the brand new track from the "Closer" producers

July 27, 2018
LA
12/10/2017 - The Chainsmokers on stage during day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017 with Coca-Cola at the O2 Arena, London.

© Press Association

The Chainsmokers have raved right back to the spotlight with their latest release, "Side Effects," featuring the incredibly talented vocalist and songwriter, Emily Warren.

This new track from the "Closer" mega-producers has a more up-beat and groovy vibe than their other recent tracks like "Sick Boy" and "Paris." After all, they did get their start by creating EDM and house remixes to pop songs, then later popping off with "Selfie" which was a banger in the world of dance and beyond.

Could they be getting back to their roots? We'll have to wait and see.

The new lyric video features a mix of tropical palms, fierce big cats, golden women, florescent trance-like neon lights, and more!

Listen to the brand new Chainsmokers track, featuring Emily Warren, and see the above go down right here:

