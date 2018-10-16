Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Piggy Smalls & The $90k Ring: Who Gets What?

The Notorious P.I.G. is in the middle of a breakup

October 16, 2018
LA
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018, Radio City, New York.

© Press Association

After learning Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have not only called off their engagement but have split completely, who gets the pig? And who gets the ring?

Turns out, Grande has already given back the almost $93,000 custom engagement ring to Davidson. The couple split after 5 months, following a pretty speedy proposal. They only had dated for two weeks prior to Pete dropping his knee.

Piggy Smalls, however, is staying with the pop superstar. As you may remember, Pete Davidson actually has a tattoo of the tiny pig on his ribs.

Thanks Pete ------

No word on whether AG will rename her "Pete Davidson" Sweetener track.

