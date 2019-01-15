Netflix Says It's Raising Its Prices Across All Plans

Get ready for a bigger bill. Streaming giant Netflix says a price increase is on its way.

The increased cost for new subscriptions starts immediately, while current subscribers will see the increase in the next three months. Here is a breakdown of the increase by plan:

Basic: $7.99 to $8,99

Standard: $10.99 to $12.99

Premium: $13.99 to $15.99

So really only a one-or-two dollar increase depending on your plan, but still an increase nonetheless. It's actually the second increase Netflix rolled out since a massive price jump back in 2011 -- a 60% increase caused many subscribers to leave the service, which back then included DVDs by mail.

A 2017 increase was met with far less outrage, and even today's news has been met with a relatively muted response. The company is connecting the price increase to its recent groundswell of original programming.

Comparatively, Netflix's basic plan is still less than Amazon's video-only subscription plan and less than a dollar more than Hulu's basic subscription. Even with the price increase, Netflix's plans remain on-par or even less than a number of other competitors.