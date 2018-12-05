Cardi B Says She and Offset Have Broken Up

If love even real anymore?

December 5, 2018
Kyle McCann
Cardi B and Offset at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Xavier Collin/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Wow! Really did not see this coming. Cardi B has apparently announced that she and Offset have broken up.

While most of us were sleeping, Cardi took to her instagram overnight to break the news to fans that she and Kulture's daddy had split. The "I Like It" rapper took the high road, saying that no one was to blame and that the two just fell out of love.

There you go..peace and love

The announcement comes just days after the couple's adorable Christmas "wrap" battle, and just five months after the birth of their daughter. The rappers secretly wed in October of last year.

Well, while we're devastated, we wish nothing but the best for both Cardi and Offset!

