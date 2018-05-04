Kris Jenner Says She Is "So Proud' of Khloe Kardashian Following Tristan Cheating Scandal

Kris Jenner got emotional on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday talking about her daughter Khloe.

In the midst of a very public cheating scandal involving Khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson, Kris was a breath of fresh air gushing about the new mommy.

Jenner told Ellen, “I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom. Honestly, I get so emotional.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, “She’s figuring it out just one day at a time and she’s just the best mom already and that baby is so cute, little True.”

But not every member of the Kardashian family is being as diplomatic as Kris.

Khloe’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, also recently spoke on The Ellen Show about the scandal, and wasn't quite as diplomatic as her mom.

Kim told Ellen, “Like, I don't even know how to describe it. It’s just so f**ked up,” Kim said at the time. “We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are. She’s so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.”