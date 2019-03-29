WATCH: Kids push for Ski to be official soda of Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KYKY) — With the help of four elementary students and a state rep, Ski soda might just become the official state soda of Illinois.

This week, kids from Germantown Elementary School visited State Rep. Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) and went before the House State Government Administration Committee.

“Ski provides a heavenly citrus flavor that soothes your mouth and taste buds,” Owen Huelsman pled.

Obviously, Excel Bottling Company — the independent bottler based in Breese, Ill. responsible for the cult sensation — is for the idea as well.



No matter which side of the Mississippi you fall on, we believe these are some politics we can all get behind! #SkiforIllinois

Watch here:

Video of Ski, Official soda of Illinois? Rep. Meier and Germantown students think so.

