WATCH: Kids push for Ski to be official soda of Illinois
#SkiforIllinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KYKY) — With the help of four elementary students and a state rep, Ski soda might just become the official state soda of Illinois.
This week, kids from Germantown Elementary School visited State Rep. Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) and went before the House State Government Administration Committee.
“Ski provides a heavenly citrus flavor that soothes your mouth and taste buds,” Owen Huelsman pled.
Obviously, Excel Bottling Company — the independent bottler based in Breese, Ill. responsible for the cult sensation — is for the idea as well.
#SKIforIllinois pic.twitter.com/8etOsq5NX8— Ski Citrus Soda (@SkiCitrusSoda) March 18, 2019
No matter which side of the Mississippi you fall on, we believe these are some politics we can all get behind! #SkiforIllinois
Watch here:
