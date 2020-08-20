Who We Want As Our Next Celebrity President

DONALD TRUMP was America's first purely CELEBRITY president, and like him or not, it's been eventful.

YouGov polled more than 2,500 people and asked which stars they'd like to see in the White House...

The highest vote-getter among Republicans is Morgan Freeman. Democrats chose Samuel L. Jackson, and Independents want Denzel Washington.

The runner-up for Republicans was Judge Judy, while second place for the Democrats was Tom Hanks, and for Independents it was The Rock.

But enough division, here's how the Top 20 broke down OVERALL.

1. Morgan Freeman . . . a whopping 81% would vote for him.

2. Denzel Washington . . . 76% would vote for him.

3. Tom Hanks and Samuel L. Jackson . . . 73%

5. The Rock . . . 72%

6. Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, and Matt Damon . . . 70%

9. Judge Judy Sheindlin . . . 69%

10. Leonardo DiCaprio, Kurt Russell, Dolly Parton, and Betty White . . . 67%

