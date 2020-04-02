What We Are Now Doing to Avoid Getting Sick

A new poll found most of us are now doing things to stop the virus from spreading. 85% of Americans say they've changed their behavior in some way to avoid getting sick. Here are the top changes we've made in the past month...

1. Avoiding crowded places. 67% are doing it now, compared to 27% a month ago.

2. Not touching certain things when you go out. 50%, up from 24%.

3. Better personal hygiene, like washing your hands more. 65% said yes.

4. Skipping work, or working from home. 24%, which is EIGHT TIMES higher than last month. And that's 24% of ALL adults, not just the 63% who make up the workforce.

5. Avoiding tourists. It's doubled in the last month to 35%.

6. Keeping your kids home from school. 18% said yes, compared to just 1% last month. But only about 22% of us have school-age kids at home. So 18% is a lot.

7. Wearing a face mask in public. 12%, up from 7% a month ago.

