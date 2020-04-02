What We Are Now Doing to Avoid Getting Sick

What are you now doing to avoid getting sick?

April 2, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
hand sanitizer

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new poll found most of us are now doing things to stop the virus from spreading.  85% of Americans say they've changed their behavior in some way to avoid getting sick.  Here are the top changes we've made in the past month...

1.  Avoiding crowded places.  67% are doing it now, compared to 27% a month ago.

2.  Not touching certain things when you go out.  50%, up from 24%.

3.  Better personal hygiene, like washing your hands more.  65% said yes.

4.  Skipping work, or working from home.  24%, which is EIGHT TIMES higher than last month.  And that's 24% of ALL adults, not just the 63% who make up the workforce.

5.  Avoiding tourists.  It's doubled in the last month to 35%.

6.  Keeping your kids home from school.  18% said yes, compared to just 1% last month.  But only about 22% of us have school-age kids at home.  So 18% is a lot.

7.  Wearing a face mask in public.  12%, up from 7% a month ago.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
waht
now
doing
avoid
getting
sick
The Wake Up
Jen
Tim