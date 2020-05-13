What School Could Look Like When It Re-Opens

The vast majority of schools in the United States have closed their doors for the remainder of the academic year, and several experts in health and education offered their predictions about what school might look like for kids whenever it starts again...

- It probably won’t follow the typical schedule.

- Get ready for shortened or staggered days.

- Teachers will likely wear masks. Kids might too.

- Subject-wise, school could be cut down to the absolute basics.

- Digital learning is not going away.

- Educators will likely spend a lot of time measuring learning loss.

- Kids will still be dealing with some really complex emotions.

