What You Have Done In The Past Few Weeks That You Have Never Done Before

What have you done in the past few weeks that you rarely ever did before? According to a new survey, here are the top things...

1. Worked from home.

2. Participated in a video call.

3. Wiped with something other than toilet paper. (Yes, really. There's been a 75% jump in the number of people doing this in the past few weeks. It used to be 4% of people who'd done this. Now that's up to 7%.)

4. Exercised at home.

5. Went grocery shopping at an independent or corner store.

6. Paid attention to the news.

7. Ordered grocery delivery.

8. Played a board game.

9. Went to a butcher.

10. Ordered food delivery.

