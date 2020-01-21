Weird Super Bowl Prop Bets

Online sportsbooks are always offering random Super Bowl "prop bets" on all the nonsense that surrounds the game. One site has already got their lines up, and here are 10 highlights...

1. What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game-winning coach?

"Lime, green, or yellow" is the odds-on favorite at 11-to-4, which is roughly 27%. "Clear / Water" and "Red / Pink" are tied at 3-to-1 (25%), Blue or Orange is 4-to-1 (20%), and Purple is 14-to-1 (7%).

2. Will announcers Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say "Patriots"?

"No" is the odds-on favorite at 5-to-14, or 74%. That's a bet I'd take, since this is the first time in three years the Patriots haven't been in the Super Bowl, and generally speaking, it seems like everyone is ALWAYS talking about the Patriots.

3. Who will win the Puppy Bowl?

"Team Fluff" has the slight edge on "Team Ruff" with 5-to-7 odds (58%).

4. Will 98-year-old Betty White be in a Snickers commercial?

"Yes" is more likely at 2-to-5 (71%). They'll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign, which first aired during Super Bowl 44 in 2010. Betty was in that one.

5. Will Mr. Peanut's monocle come off his eye in a Planters ad?

"Yes" has a SLIGHT edge at 10-to-13 (57%).

6. The controversial National Anthem protests seem to be fading out, so now we can move on to the more important debates, like this prop bet: What color will Demi Lovato's microphone be during the National Anthem?

"Black" is the favorite at 2-to-3, or 60%. Silver or Gray is at 3-to-2, or 40% . . . and "Any other" color is 3-to-1, or 25%.

You can also bet on the color of Demi's HAIR. "Black" is once again the odds-on favorite at 2-to-5, or 71%. Blonde is a longshot at 3-to-1, or 25% . . . and "Any other" color is slightly above that at 11-to-4, or 27%.

7. Will any player use a prop during a TD celebration?

"No" is more likely at 1-to-10 (91%). "Yes" is 5-to-1 (17%). It's unclear if they count the BALL as a prop. They probably don't, since that would make it far more likely.

8. Who will show cleavage during the halftime show?

"Both" J-Lo AND Shakira has the best odds at 1-1 (50%). J-Lo ONLY is at 7-to-4, or 36%. Shakira only is at 19-to-10, or 34%. And NEITHER is fairly unlikely, at 4-to-1, or 20%.

9. Will J-Lo show "butt cleavage"?

The oddsmakers aren't sold on J-Lo's plumber's crack. "No" is the better bet at 1-to-10, or 91%. "Yes" is at 5-to-1, or 17%.

10. Will there be a wardrobe malfunction?

There's very little chance of this happening again. They have "No" as a big favorite at 1-to-25, or 96%.

