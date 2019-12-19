Watch: YouTube's Highest-Paid Star Of 2019

He's the highest-paid star on YouTube, and his name is RYAN KAJI. He's 8 years old, and his "Ryan's World" channel raked in $26 MILLION over the past year. He was also #1 last year, with $22 million.

Ryan's channel launched five years ago, and used to consist mainly of him unboxing toys. Now he's posting several videos a week, doing whatever.

He has almost 23 million subscribers.

The second biggest channel this year was "Dude Perfect", those five guys who play sports, perform stunts, and break Guinness World Records. They made $20 million this year.

Coming in third was 5-year-old Anastasia Radzinskaya, who earned $18 million.