The World War Two vet who raised over $50 million for charity now has a #1 single. Someone got him to cover the Gerry & the Pacemakers song "You'll Never Walk Alone" with a bunch of healthcare workers. He's now the oldest person to ever have a #1 hit single in the U.K. He'll be 100 years old this Thursday.

Video of You'll Never Walk Alone - Captain Tom Moore, Michael Ball & The NHS Voices of Care Choir