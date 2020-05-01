Watch: Weird Al Plays Ted Nugent In "Reno 911" Revival

“Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his parody talents to the smallest of screens by playing Ted Nugent in Quibi’s Reno 911 revival.

Finally, some good news in the world - after an 11-year hiatus, one of the funniest shows of all time is BACK! The new season of Reno 911 begins streaming on @Quibi on May 4. (Oh, and I show up at one point as Ted Nugent.) pic.twitter.com/q2IO5T8IDD