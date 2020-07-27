Watch: Tom Hanks Becomes Oakland's Virtual Hot Dog Vendor
Check out Tom Hanks a a virtual hot dog vendor for the Oakland A's!
A legendary voice will echo throughout the Oakland Coliseum during A’s games this season.
Tom Hanks has recorded himself hawking classic baseball game favorites, like hot dogs, peanuts and scorecards, for the club to play over the stadium's speakers during games, which won't feature any fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Serving as a vendor is nothing new for Hanks since his first job was selling concessions at the Coliseum yearsa ago.
Life is like a box of... popcorn. --— Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 24, 2020
East Bay's own @tomhanks is reprising one of his first roles as a Coliseum vendor! See if you can hear him mixed in with the crowd noise during tonight's #OpeningDay broadcast.#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/o84TzuTLiX