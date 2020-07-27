Watch: Tom Hanks Becomes Oakland's Virtual Hot Dog Vendor

Check out Tom Hanks a a virtual hot dog vendor for the Oakland A's!

July 27, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
A legendary voice will echo throughout the Oakland Coliseum during A’s games this season.

Tom Hanks has recorded himself hawking classic baseball game favorites, like hot dogs, peanuts and scorecards, for the club to play over the stadium's speakers during games, which won't feature any fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Serving as a vendor is nothing new for Hanks since his first job was selling concessions at the Coliseum yearsa ago.

