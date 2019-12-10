Watch: The Only House Not Decorated For Christmas

When every other house is decorated for Christmas, and yours is NOT, it really stands out.

December 10, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
There are tons of legitimate reasons that people don't decorate their houses for the holidays, and I'd sure love to know this person's story.  Because they're the only one on their side of the block who didn't even try.

It's especially noticeable because it's a string of row houses jammed together, and ALL the rest have over-the-top decorations.

