Have you taken on any fun projects while you've been stuck at home? An Ohio woodworker made a squirrel feeder that looks like a bar. It's got seven types of nuts "on tap," and the internet loves it. So he patented the design, and now he's selling them for $200 a pop.

Video of Squirrel Bar - X Carve CNC project - The Nutty Bar- Thinking outside the nut!