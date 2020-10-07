Watch: The Most Followed Duck On Instagram

The most followed duck on Instagram is named "Ben Afquack".

The adorable Instagram-famous Ben Afquack has obtained a record breaking title for having the most followers on Instagram for a duck! He appears in the #GWR2021 edition for his quack-tacular achievement. At 79,002 followers, one-year-old Ben has reached an astounding following on his account with the help of his owner, Derek Johnson. Derek says Ben is incredibly goofy, friendly, a snuggler, and always up for an adventure! ⁣ When Derek and Ben found out they achieved a Guinness World Records title, Derek celebrated by eating pizza while Ben devoured some scrumptious mealworms. Yum... ⁣ ⁣ Read about more remarkable animal record holders like Ben Afquack in the Guinness World Records 2021 edition! ⁣ @minnesotaduck