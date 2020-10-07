Watch: The Most Followed Duck On Instagram
Meet BEN AFQUACK!
The most followed duck on Instagram is named "Ben Afquack".
The adorable Instagram-famous Ben Afquack has obtained a record breaking title for having the most followers on Instagram for a duck! He appears in the #GWR2021 edition for his quack-tacular achievement. At 79,002 followers, one-year-old Ben has reached an astounding following on his account with the help of his owner, Derek Johnson. Derek says Ben is incredibly goofy, friendly, a snuggler, and always up for an adventure! When Derek and Ben found out they achieved a Guinness World Records title, Derek celebrated by eating pizza while Ben devoured some scrumptious mealworms. Yum... Read about more remarkable animal record holders like Ben Afquack in the Guinness World Records 2021 edition!