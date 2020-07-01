Watch: The Most Effective Homemade Mask
What is the MOST effective homemade mask?
July 1, 2020
Categories:
A new study compared different types of homemade masks and found that two layers of "quilted fabric" are the most effective.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
06 Jul
POSTPONED: Lindsey Stirling Artemis Tour Saint Louis Music Park
08 Jul
13 Jul
POSTPONED: JUSTIN BIEBER "THE CHANGES TOUR" Enterprise Center
15 Jul
Y98 Summer Concert Series- Maroon 5 & 21 Pilots Your House!
22 Jul
Y98 Summer Concert Series- Boy Band Hour! Your House!