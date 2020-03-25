Watch: The Importance Of Self-Quarantine

Here's WHY self-quarantining is EXTREMELY important right now.

March 25, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
quarantine

(Getty Images)

A microbiologist and an illustrator got together to create a graph showing how quickly a virus can spread through the population if you DON'T quarantine as well as how much of the population you'll spare if you DO.

