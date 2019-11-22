Watch: The Grinch Scares Kids

Watch the Grinch scare the daylights out of two kids.

November 22, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Grinch

(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)

A mom and dad in New Jersey posted video of a holiday photo shoot that didn't go as expected.  It's their two kids at a Christmas tree lot, and they're sitting on a big chair and posing for a photo.

The plan was to have someone dressed as the Grinch creep out from behind the trees to give them a big surprise.  But when the kids see the Grinch, they freak out and run in the other direction.  You can tell by the looks on their faces that they're terrified.

Courtney & Company