Watch: The Grinch Scares Kids

A mom and dad in New Jersey posted video of a holiday photo shoot that didn't go as expected. It's their two kids at a Christmas tree lot, and they're sitting on a big chair and posing for a photo.

The plan was to have someone dressed as the Grinch creep out from behind the trees to give them a big surprise. But when the kids see the Grinch, they freak out and run in the other direction. You can tell by the looks on their faces that they're terrified.