Watch: Spotify's Pet Playlists

If you're one of those people who can't stand to leave your pets alone, Spotify has your back. Because you can now create a playlist tailored to the specific needs of your dog, cat, bird, hamster or IGUANA.

You just select your pet's species, then answer some questions about his or her personality. Is it relaxed or energetic? Shy or friendly? Apathetic or curious?

Once you're done, Spotify gives you a playlist that your pet will supposedly love.