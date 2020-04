This weekend, "Saturday Night Live" did a special "at home" quarantine edition, with COVID-19 survivor TOM HANKS as the host. Highlight's include Tom's monologue, Larry David appearing as Bernie Sanders, a social distancing skit about Zoom calls, a sketch mocking there being no sports, and Weekend Update.

Video of Tom Hanks At-Home Monologue - SNL

Video of Bernie Sanders Address - SNL

Video of Zoom Call - SNL