Watch: Sleeping Beauty Proposal

There are tons of elaborate marriage proposals on the Internet, but this one really stands out. Some guy had an illustrator draw himself and his girlfriend into the kissing scene of "Sleeping Beauty", and he arranged to have it shown in a theater.

He even snuck friends and family into the theater without her knowing, and they applaud during the happy moment. There's also a "just in case" trailer that shows some of the dwarfs from "Snow White" crying their eyes out if she had said no.

The final touch is when they're outside and their names are on the marquee with a "congratulations." The guy says the whole thing took six months to plan.