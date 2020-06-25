Watch: Robot Actress To Star In Sci-Fi Movie

Would you watch a movie starring a ROBOT?

June 25, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
A new science fiction movie called "b" will star an A.I. robot named ERICA.  Her creators "taught" her to act by applying the principles of method acting to artificial intelligence.

Meet Erica, the world’s most human-like robot and her creator Professor Ishiguro. More info at our 10th anniversary group exhibition @mondejargallery @minervasteiner_mondejargallery - - #robotics #AI #whatismorality #humanity #futurecivilization #livingwithrobots #artificialintelligence #mondejargalleryexhibitions #ericarobot

A post shared by Mondejar Gallery Zurich (@mondejargallery) on

