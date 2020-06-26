Watch: Rare All-Red Rainbow

Have you ever seen just a RED rainbow?

June 26, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
rainbow

A monochromatic, "all-red" rainbow stretched across the sky in Birmingham, England earlier this month.

According to Wikipedia, it's just like a normal rainbow, but a monochrome rainbow requires the sun to be close to the horizon.

Watching the storm on Saturday nights - so pleased to get a great view #burneylane Allotments lightningstorm #lightning #redrainbow #rainbow #lightningstrike #lightningbolt #weallshootphotos #birmingham #sheclicksnet #iphone6video #stormchaser #stormchaser_world #thunderstorm #weatherphenomenon #naturepower #electricalstorm

A post shared by Femma Anderson (@andersonfemma) on

