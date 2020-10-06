Watch: Paul Rudd Calls Out Robert Downey Jr. In Fantasy Football League Video

Along with some of the biggest stars in the Marvel universe, including Ryan Reynolds, Tom Holland and Chris Evans, Paul Rudd is participating in the AGBO Superhero League presented by FanDuel. The league was founded by Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo. With the participants donating $1.25 million to the charities of their choice this year, the stakes have never been bigger... And the trash-talk has never been more heated.