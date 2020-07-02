Watch: New Glove Translates Sign Language To Speech

A team of University of California, Los Angeles, scientists announced they have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real time.

The UCLA team, who published their research in the journal Nature Electronics, said the glove contains sensors in the digits that identify each word, phrase or letter in American Sign Language and transmits them wirelessly to a smartphone app that translates them at a rate of one word per second.

The device also includes optional sensors attached to a user's face to register facial expressions used in ASL.