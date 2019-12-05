Watch: Little Boy Races Santa

We all know Santa never cheats. He's honest, he's merry, and he's full of good cheer. But he can be sneaky, and we have video to prove it. A three-year-old boy at a store in Canada challenged Santa to a foot race.

So he got up from his chair, did a "Ready, set, go" and then got a head start by giving the boy a slight push backwards as he took off running around the Christmas display. Didn't matter though, because the kid still won.