Watch: Lil Nas X And Kacey Musgraves Cover Classic "Sesame Street" Songs On "The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo"

Elmo has been a "Sesame Street" star for decades, and now he is the host of "The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo", a new late-night talk show on HBO Max. The series started streaming yesterday, and Elmo already has some all-star musical performances in the books.

Lil Nas X stopped by the program to cover the timeless classic “Elmo’s Song” alongside the song’s namesake. Also appearing on the show was Kacey Musgraves, who took the stage and busted out a lovely acoustic rendition of “Rubber Duckie”.

Video of Elmo&#039;s Song feat. Lil Nas X | The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo