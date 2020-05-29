Watch: Lil Nas X And Kacey Musgraves Cover Classic "Sesame Street" Songs On "The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo"
Lil Nas X And Kacey Musgraves covered some "Sesame Street" CLASSICS on Elmo’s new talk show.
May 29, 2020
Elmo has been a "Sesame Street" star for decades, and now he is the host of "The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo", a new late-night talk show on HBO Max. The series started streaming yesterday, and Elmo already has some all-star musical performances in the books.
Lil Nas X stopped by the program to cover the timeless classic “Elmo’s Song” alongside the song’s namesake. Also appearing on the show was Kacey Musgraves, who took the stage and busted out a lovely acoustic rendition of “Rubber Duckie”.