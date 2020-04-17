Watch: Kurt Warner's Kids Create Rube Goldberg Machine Game

Check out the AMAZING game that Kurt Warner's kids designed while in quarantine.

April 17, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
We are all trying new and different ways to pass the time while in quaantine.  Well, former St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner's family is no exception.  Check out the "Rube Goldberg Machine" inspired GAME that they recently created...

