Watch: "Hubie Halloween" Netflix Movie Trailer
Is "Hubie Halloween" the BAD MOVIE Adam Sandler threatened to make?
September 11, 2020
Last year, Adam Sandler threatened that if he didn't win an Oscar for "Uncut Gems", he would make a movie that's quote, "so bad on purpose just to make you all pay."
Well, Adam didn't even get a nomination, and now we have the trailer for his new Netflix movie "Hubie Halloween", and it looks like he made good on that threat.
Adam plays a dimwitted resident of Salem, Massachusetts who notices that strange things are happening in the lead-up to his favorite holiday. But he can't get anyone to believe him because he's the town fool. It hits Netflix on October 7th.