Watch: "Hubie Halloween" Netflix Movie Trailer

Last year, Adam Sandler threatened that if he didn't win an Oscar for "Uncut Gems", he would make a movie that's quote, "so bad on purpose just to make you all pay."

Well, Adam didn't even get a nomination, and now we have the trailer for his new Netflix movie "Hubie Halloween", and it looks like he made good on that threat.

Adam plays a dimwitted resident of Salem, Massachusetts who notices that strange things are happening in the lead-up to his favorite holiday. But he can't get anyone to believe him because he's the town fool. It hits Netflix on October 7th.