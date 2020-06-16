Watch: "Ghostbusters" Are "Reunited Apart"

Check out the cast of "Ghostbusters" REUNITED on a Zoom call with Josh Gad.

June 16, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Ghostbusters

(Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures, Jackson Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Josh Gad's "Reunited Apart" brought together the stars of "Ghostbusters" this week.

Tags: 
Y98
Josh Gad
Ghostbusters
Cast
reunited
apart
Video
watch
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim