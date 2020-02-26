Watch: Facebook Live Weather Blooper

A weather man did his entire Facebook LIVE report with the filters on!

February 26, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Facebook

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A reporter in North Carolina named Justin Hinton accidentally turned on the Facebook Mystery Mask filter right before doing a live weather report last week.  He's on the side of the road talking about snow when different filters start popping up. 

You see him wearing a medal, sunglasses, a helmet, cat ears, a wizard hat and beard and even googly eyes.  He only noticed something was up at the very end.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Facebook
Live
Weather
blooper
The Wake Up
Jen
Tim