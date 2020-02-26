Watch: Facebook Live Weather Blooper
A weather man did his entire Facebook LIVE report with the filters on!
February 26, 2020
A reporter in North Carolina named Justin Hinton accidentally turned on the Facebook Mystery Mask filter right before doing a live weather report last week. He's on the side of the road talking about snow when different filters start popping up.
You see him wearing a medal, sunglasses, a helmet, cat ears, a wizard hat and beard and even googly eyes. He only noticed something was up at the very end.