Watch: Drew Barrymore Interviews Her 7-Year-Old Self
July 31, 2020
Drew Barrymore hyped her upcoming talk show by posting an edited video where she interviews her seven-year-old self. It features some old footage from her appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" back in 1982.
At the end, Drew recreates the scream she let out on "Carson". "The Drew Barrymore Show" premieres on September 14th.
Looks like @DrewBarrymore found her first guest, and she has future talk show host written all over her! #DrewBarrymoreShow premieres September 14. Check local listings. pic.twitter.com/v2tsGI1upt— The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) July 30, 2020