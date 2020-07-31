Watch: Drew Barrymore Interviews Her 7-Year-Old Self

Drew Barrymore interviewing her 7-year-old self

Drew Barrymore hyped her upcoming talk show by posting an edited video where she interviews her seven-year-old self.  It features some old footage from her appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" back in 1982.

At the end, Drew recreates the scream she let out on "Carson".  "The Drew Barrymore Show" premieres on September 14th.

