Watch: Dog Uses Car Horn

Somebody in Australia posted video of a dog sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car and honking the horn over and over. He keeps the beeping going until his owner shows up and lets him out.

I used to do the same when mum went in to the supermarket without me. -- Surprised he didn’t take off down Main Street. Sound on -- (Window is down for those keyboard warrior’s) #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #dogsrule #doglovers #dogoftheday #dog