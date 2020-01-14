Watch: Dog Uses Car Horn

A dog lays on a car's horn until his owner shows up.

January 14, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Somebody in Australia posted video of a dog sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car and honking the horn over and over.  He keeps the beeping going until his owner shows up and lets him out.

I used to do the same when mum went in to the supermarket without me. -- Surprised he didn’t take off down Main Street. Sound on -- (Window is down for those keyboard warrior’s) #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #dogsrule #doglovers #dogoftheday #dog

