Watch: Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" Season Two Trailer

Check out the trailer for season two of "The Mandalorian"!

September 16, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Disney+ released the first look at footage from the eagerly anticipated sophomore season of the Star Wars drama series "The Mandalorian".

The season continues the adventures of a lone bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his Yoda-like companion The Child as they seek the latter's homeworld while keeping one step ahead of the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

The Mandalorian season 2 launches Oct. 30.

