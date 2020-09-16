Watch: Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" Season Two Trailer

Disney+ released the first look at footage from the eagerly anticipated sophomore season of the Star Wars drama series "The Mandalorian".

The season continues the adventures of a lone bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his Yoda-like companion The Child as they seek the latter's homeworld while keeping one step ahead of the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

The Mandalorian season 2 launches Oct. 30.