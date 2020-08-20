Watch: "Death On The Nile" Movie Trailer

"Death on the Nile" sees the return of five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, who will once again be on directing duty, as well as starring as "probably the greatest detective in the world", Hercule Poirot.

The movie has amassed a star-studded cast to light up the screen alongside him, with Kenneth Branagh being joined by Tom Bateman, who reprises the role of Bouc from the previous Poirot movie "Murder on the Orient Express", Annette Bening, Gal Gadot, Russell Brand, Jennifer Saunders, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, and Letitia Wright.

"Death on the Nile" is scheduled to be released by 20th Century Studios on October 23rd.