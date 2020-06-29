Watch: Celebrities Remake "The Princess Bride"

Check out this HOMEMADE REMAKE of "The Princess Bride" by a TON of celebrities.

June 29, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
The Princess Bride

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A homemade remake of "The Princess Bride" starts airing in short clips on Quibi today.  Actors who recreated scenes from home include Tiffany Haddish, Common, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Neil Patrick Harris, Patton Oswalt, Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman and many, many more.

An epic battle between a toy lightsaber and an umbrella awaits you. This fan film benefitting @WCKitchen comes to Quibi tomorrow.

Y98
watch
Video
celebrities
remake
The Princess Bride
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim