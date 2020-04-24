Watch: Budweiser's Quarantine "Whassup" Commercial

Check out Budweiser's new QUARANTINE version of their famous "Whassup" commercial.

April 24, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Budweiser

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

That Budweiser "Whassup" ad where a group of friends are just lounging around their homes talking on the phone really hits home about now, doesn't it?

So Bud went ahead and remade it for these socially distant times, but with CELEBRITIES.

The new version stars Dwyane Wade, his wife Gabrielle Union, former NBA star Chris Bosh, WNBA star Candace Parker, and DJ D-Nice. 

Tags: 
Y98
Video
watch
Whassup
version
quarantine
commerical
ad
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim