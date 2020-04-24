Watch: Budweiser's Quarantine "Whassup" Commercial

That Budweiser "Whassup" ad where a group of friends are just lounging around their homes talking on the phone really hits home about now, doesn't it?

So Bud went ahead and remade it for these socially distant times, but with CELEBRITIES.

The new version stars Dwyane Wade, his wife Gabrielle Union, former NBA star Chris Bosh, WNBA star Candace Parker, and DJ D-Nice.