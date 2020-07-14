Watch: Bruce Smith's "Family Feud" Answer Goes Viral

There were a lot of great moments on Sunday night’s “Celebrity Family Feud” episode that pitted a group of NFL Hall of Famers against some of the league’s rising stars, but there is no question Bruce Smith stole the show.

Smith was the second participant in the game’s “fast money” segment, and he gave a response that may have been one of the greatest in the 44-year history of the show. As usual, host Steve Harvey handled the moment perfectly.

As you can see, Smith was thrown off by the fact that “hammer” was already taken as a response. Other logical answers might have included screwdriver, drill or wrench, but Smith’s mind wandered to a much different place.