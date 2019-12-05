Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch Teaches How To React To Bad Christmas Gifts

In a recent survey, people were asked what they usually say when pretending to like a present...

1. A simple "thank you." 81% of us do it.

2. "Awww!"

3. "I love it!"

4. "Wow!"

5. "You're so sweet."

6. "That's interesting."

7. "What made you think of this?"

8. "I've always wanted one of these."

9. Repeating the name of the gift.

10. Opening the gift and then GASPING.

And if you need some help with your fake appreciation skills, Benedict Cumberbatch did a great "Master Class" parody on how to act your way through receiving a bad gift.