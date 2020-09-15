Watch: "Animaniacs" Hulu Reboot Trailer
Check out the trailer for the NEW "Animaniacs" cartoon on Hulu.
September 15, 2020
In honor of the 27th anniversary of "Animaniacs", Hulu released a teaser for the upcoming reboot, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what's to come for the beloved Warner Bros. series.
New episodes of the reboot will be available to stream on Hulu on Nov. 20.
-- HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANIMANIACS! --— Hulu (@hulu) September 13, 2020
To celebrate the 27th anniversary of the original series premiere, we're giving you a special behind-the-scenes look of your favorite voice cast at work.
Stream brand new episodes of #Animaniacs on November 20th, only on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/CQSIQo1lq2