Watch: "Animaniacs" Hulu Reboot Trailer

Check out the trailer for the NEW "Animaniacs" cartoon on Hulu.

September 15, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
In honor of the 27th anniversary of "Animaniacs", Hulu released a teaser for the upcoming reboot, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what's to come for the beloved Warner Bros. series.

New episodes of the reboot will be available to stream on Hulu on Nov. 20.

