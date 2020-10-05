Wahl Grooming's 'Most Talented Beard' Contest

Wahl Grooming just announced a new contest where they're looking for the "Most Talented Beard in America."

They say you CAN just enter and show off your talent, like playing the drums, and because you have a beard, that counts.

But the winners will be voted on by the general public, so you should clearly try to get your beard actually involved in the talent if you want to win.

And the prize is worthwhile: $20,000 for first place, $10,000 for second, and $5,000 for third. So it's time to start figuring out what kind of skills your beard might have.

If you want to enter, you need to submit a video of your beard's talent in action by Friday.

