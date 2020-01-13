Things We Are Worse At Because Of Technology

Here are the top 10 things we've gotten worse at because of technology...

1. Remembering passwords.

2. Remembering other people's phone numbers.

3. Knowing how to spell certain words, because we all have spell check now.

4. Handwriting, because we don't write stuff down anymore.

5. Math, because everyone has a calculator on their phone.

6. Remembering our own phone number.

7. Remembering who starred in movies and TV shows.

8. Knowing your friends' addresses.

9. Being able to slow down and relax.

10. How to completely stop and do nothing for a while.

A few more that made the top 20 were remembering birthdays, names, and how to drive without GPS.

